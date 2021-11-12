DeHive (DHV) Tops One Day Volume of $1.40 Million

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1.40 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,801,015.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79536824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00097827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.44 or 0.07208203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,116.24 or 1.00286143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars.

