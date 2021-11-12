MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $2.25 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,928 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.00. The stock has a market cap of $414.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

