Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

PLLIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

OTCMKTS:PLLIF remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Pirelli & C. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.