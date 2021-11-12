$6.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report $6.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $23.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,345,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,411,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Schlumberger by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

