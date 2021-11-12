Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of LON:VOD remained flat at $GBX 114.02 ($1.49) on Friday. 100,315,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,588,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.47. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.07.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

