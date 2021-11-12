Glenn A. Sampson Sells 2,460 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $66,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $27.74. 57,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTHM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 105.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.