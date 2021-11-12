Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 14,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,218. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

