Headinvest LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day moving average is $167.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

