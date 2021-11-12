ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 935.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 68,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,947 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.52. The company had a trading volume of 47,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,100. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $97.22 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84.

