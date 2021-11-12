Brokerages Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $622.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.80 million and the lowest is $622.00 million. Belden reported sales of $498.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. 172,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,838. Belden has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Belden by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 14.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

