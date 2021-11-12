$789.04 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report $789.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.10 million and the lowest is $785.00 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $648.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.15.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,101 shares of company stock worth $157,150,419 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,929. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $262.08 and a 1 year high of $536.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.23.

Arista Networks shares are going to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

