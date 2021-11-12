UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,551,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.91.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

