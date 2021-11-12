BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,860 shares of company stock valued at $489,595,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,938.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,843.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,665.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.