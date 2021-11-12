GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $595,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.69 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.