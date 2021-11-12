Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $946,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.25.

AVGO opened at $555.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.28 and a 12 month high of $563.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.78. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

