Estée Lauder Companies (EL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) recently:

11/3/2021 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $390.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $384.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $393.00 to $439.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $347.00 to $342.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.42. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $353.45.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies Inc alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.