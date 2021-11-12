Estée Lauder Companies (EL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) recently:
- 11/3/2021 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $390.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $384.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $393.00 to $439.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $347.00 to $342.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.42. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $353.45.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
