Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

PM stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $95.60. 13,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,978. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

