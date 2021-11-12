Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Starbucks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after buying an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.59. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.