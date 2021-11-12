HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $781.64.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $22.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $841.26. 339,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.81. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $341.81 and a 1 year high of $853.68. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -502.99 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

