Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 484,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

