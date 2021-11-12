Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Repay updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 533,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,619. Repay has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repay stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Repay worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.