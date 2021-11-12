Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBDC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

BBDC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $546.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $63,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

