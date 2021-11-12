$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THG stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.10. The company had a trading volume of 94,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

