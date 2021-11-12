Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $801,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 59.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $125.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,947. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.69.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.