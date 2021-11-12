Apron Network Achieves Market Cap of $6.05 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Apron Network has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00221419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00090341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.