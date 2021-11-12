Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,977 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.48. 1,908,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,511. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average of $144.59.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

