Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report sales of $15.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $15.53 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $31.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

SNX stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.40. 176,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. SYNNEX has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 19.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

