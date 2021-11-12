OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL opened at $202.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.