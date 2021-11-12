Suzanne B. Rudy Sells 12,731 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AKTS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. 395,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 178,072 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

