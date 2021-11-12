Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold Sells 804 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $279.52. 175,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,119. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.97. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.81 and a 1-year high of $284.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

