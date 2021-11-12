Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

IAS traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,886. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.