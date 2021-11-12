CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CSW Industrials also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.49. 19,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $145.50.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSW Industrials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of CSW Industrials worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.