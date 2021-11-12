iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). iRobot posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 204.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 48.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 76,354 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,786. iRobot has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

