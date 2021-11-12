Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $160.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

