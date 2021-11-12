BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,775 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $391.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $287.25 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

