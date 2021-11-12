B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 23,617 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,744 shares of company stock worth $10,223,590 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.