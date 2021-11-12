BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

NYSE IBM opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average is $140.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $113.48 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

