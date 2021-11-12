Corning (GLW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corning (NYSE: GLW):

10/27/2021 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Corning had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

10/27/2021 – Corning had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Corning is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,017. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

