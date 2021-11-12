B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $7.65 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $120.27 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.48 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

