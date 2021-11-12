Sergey Brin Sells 7,214 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total transaction of $21,292,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92.

On Monday, October 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70.

Shares of GOOG traded up $54.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,989.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,843.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2,665.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

