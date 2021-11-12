Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Sells $302,139.18 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $302,139.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

