Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Sells $302,139.18 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $302,139.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $85.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
