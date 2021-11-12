Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CEO Jeffrey Eckel Sells 63,333 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.08. 216,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,547. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 325,409 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,576,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

