CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost Sells 10,000 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. 2,275,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

