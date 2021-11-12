WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel Sells 44,126 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.63. 293,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCC. Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

