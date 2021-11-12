WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel Sells 44,126 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of WCC stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.63. 293,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
