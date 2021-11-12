KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Sells $1,636,217.20 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KBH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in KB Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.