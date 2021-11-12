NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray Sells 25,000 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. 24,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,573. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after buying an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.