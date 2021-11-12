SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Increased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $67,660,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $51,648,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97.

