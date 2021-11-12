Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Panbela Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,536. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $27.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Panbela Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

