Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of AMTX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 631,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,687. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $658.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 1,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

