Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.
Shares of CELH stock traded down $14.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. 3,651,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,123. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 595.36 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78.
CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.