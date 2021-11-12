Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $14.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. 3,651,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,123. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 595.36 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsius stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 172.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Celsius worth $36,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

